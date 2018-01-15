BLOODLANDS: Watch The Trailer For The First Albanian Horror Film

While the concept of the blood feud may not be unique to Albania, with variations present in several parts of the world, few have latched on to it as strongly as there. Played out in real life it's a horrifying spectacle - a grudge spanning generations that can only be satisfied with blood - but there's no denying it makes a compelling device for cinema.

And so we have Bloodlands, the first ever Albanian horror film. Shot on location, in the Albanian language with largely non-professional cast by Steven Kastrissios - best known in these parts for his film The Horseman - Bloodlands follows an Albanian family in a struggle against a local witch and her clan who declare a blood feud upon them.

Having just finished a lengthy festival run the film is hitting global release at the end of the month on digital platforms including iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox and Playstation, with Vimeo offering an exclusive Digital Collectors Edition.

The first teaser for this one has just arrived and it looks very strong! Take a look below!