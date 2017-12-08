Severin Films to Bring Post-Nuke Cult Classic THREADS to Blu in January '18!

Our friends at Severin Films have recently announced that they'll be releasing cult TV movie classic, Threads, on Blu-ray for the first time worldwide this upcoming January.

I've never seen Threads myself, but the general reaction from the cult film crowd who have seen this one gets me very excited. The film is a projection of the potential impact of a nuclear bomb exploding over Northern England in the early '80s and it pulls no punches in terms of the bloody and disgusting impact it has not only in the immediate aftermath, but also the way it deforms society.

Directed by Mick Jackson, who would go on to helm well-regarded films like Temple Grandin and last year's Holocaust denier drama, Denial, Threads was one of the most notorious BBC productions of its time and makes its debut from a new 2K restoration this coming January 30th. Here's more about the film and the disc form Severin:

After years working to unscramble the rights finally paid off, Severin Films is now proud to be releasing the first ever Blu-Ray of Mick Jackson's notorious THREADS. An entire generation who witnessed the film when it first played will never forget its devastating impact on their nightmares. Never have we released a film before which has provoked such strong responses from viewers of the period who still refuse to revisit it to this day. But now that potential nuclear conflict is back in the news, the time is right for audiences with the stomach for it to witness its visceral impact again!

In September 1984, it was aired on the BBC and shocked tens of millions of UK viewers. Four months later, it was broadcast in America and became the most watched basic cable program in history. After more than three decades, it remains one of the most acclaimed and shattering made-for- television movies of all time. Reece Dinsdale (Coronation Street), David Brierly (Doctor Who) and Karen Meagher (in a stunning debut performance) star in this “graphic and haunting” (People Magazine) docudrama about the effects of a nuclear attack on the working-class city of Sheffield, England as the fabric of society unravels. Directed by Mick Jackson (THE BODYGUARD, TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE) from a screenplay by novelist/playwright Barry Hines (Ken Loach’s KES) and nominated for seven BAFTA Awards, “the most terrifying and honest portrayal of nuclear war ever filmed” (The Guardian) has now been fully restored from a 2K scan for the first time ever.

A limited edition of 3500 with a lenticular cover will be available.

Also available on DVD

Special Features:

﻿ Audio Commentary with Director Mick Jackson Moderated By Film Writer Kier-La Janisse and Severin Films' David Gregory

Audition For The Apocalypse: Interview With Actress Karen Meagher

Shooting The Annihilation: Interview With Director Of Photography Andrew Dunn

Destruction Designer: Interview With Production Designer Christopher Robilliard

Interview With Film Writer Stephen Thrower

US Trailer

​Threads will be available with a cool lenticular cover exclusively from the Severin Films website, as shown in the image above. I'm very excited for this release, and you should be too. Check out the newly cut trailer below.