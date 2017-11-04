Busan IFF Coverage Crime Movies Festival News Indie Videos Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Updated trailer out for WW2 drama "Iron Cross - The Road to Normandy", based on a true story!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Shooting recently wrapped on "Iron Cross Normandy" an upcoming World War 2 drama based on a true story. We were able to give a sneak peak at an early trailer two weeks ago but now a far more updated trailer is out!

Directed by Tino Struckmann who also returns to his role as Klaus Müller, alongside 90s action icons Olivier Gruner, Matthias Hues and Damian Chapa, and also starring Thomas Raft, Kim Sønderholm, Greer Bishop, Jack Dimich, Denise Johnson, Leslie Mills, and many, many others.

Iron Cross - The Road To Normandy -
One honorable mans struggle to survive the greatest war was there ever was. From being surrounded at the Eastern Front only to finding himself wounded in Normandy days before D-day.

For more information, check out IMDb

 

