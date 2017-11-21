The German SHIVERS Film Festival's Line-up Will Set Hearts Aflutter...

From November the 23rd till November the 28th, the German city of Constance will be hosting the SHIVERS Film Festival. It's the third time the festival is being held and the organizers have just revealed the entire line-up, which happens to be a very impressing one.
For starters they have Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missoury
, and you can take "starters" literally, as it is the fest's opening film. Other Screen Anarchy favorites include Can Evrenol's Housewife
, Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer
, Bill Watterson's Dave Made a Maze
and Nabwana I.G.G's utterly fantastic Wakaliwood extravaganza Bad Black
.
And hey, any festival which plays Tobe Hooper's Lifeforce
and Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers
gets our thumbs-up. And while Germany has had a (25 year) history of banning and censoring Verhoeven's alien gorefest, this festival's screening is the fully uncut version.
So if you happen to be in that part of the world, you could do a lot worse than to visit! Check out the full schedules and ticket-sales at the festival's website
, or in the links below.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.