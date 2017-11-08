Rest in peace, Mika Metz (1968-2017)

It is with a heavy heart we must bring the news of the death of actor Mika Metz. Metz was born on February 18, 1968 in Germany. He fought cancer for the past two years and lost, only few months prior to his 50th birthday.

He was a rising star with a wonderful chiseled and charismatic face, with brilliant acting contributions in horror films such as "La Petite Mort II", "The Secrecy", "Detox: Wenn du alles verloren hast", "The Curse of Doctor Wolffenstein", "P.U.L.S.E: Prosocial Uniting Life Stabilization Experiment" and many, many others.

He will be missed by a lot of moviefans and colleagues.