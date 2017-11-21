LIFECHANGER: New Shapeshifter From Justin McConnell Begins Production

Our friend Justin McConnell is back in the director's chair. Taking a hiatus from doing film things for other film people he is back in creative control on his new shape-shifting horror/thriller Lifechanger.
Production began last week, so we are a little late to the party announcing the new project. We hope to be visiting the set near the end of the shoot next month, and will report back to you in kind. Pictured above is Justin's best side as he gazes upon, it looks like Elitsa Bako in the monitor.
Justin McConnell’s LIFECHANGER begins production in Toronto
Production continues until early December
The shape-shifting horror/thriller LIFECHANGER, written and directed by Justin McConnell, has begun production in Toronto.
Justin McConnell’s (Broken Mile, Do You See What I See?) script follows “a murderous shape-shifter on a blood-soaked mission to make things right with the woman he loves.” The film stars up-and-coming actress Lora Burke (recent Audience-Award winning actress at both Toronto After Dark and Cinepocalypse, for the Fantasia Award-winning film Poor Agnes), Elitsa Bako (Antiviral, Clutch), Jack Foley (Fugue), Rachel Vanduzer, Steve Kasan, Sam James White (Trailer Park Boys), Adam Buller (Galaxy of Horrors), Peter Higginson (TIFF-selection Latched), Mark Rainmaker, Brian Quintero, Ry Barrett (The Heretics) and more. Practical special effects are being handled by David Scott’s Form & Dynamics (Jack Brooks Monster Slayer, Clown, Slasher: Guilty Party), while cinematography duties fall to Sasha Moric.
LIFECHANGER is produced by Avi Federgreen (One Week, Kiss & Cry, Still Mine) and McConnell. Rounding out the above-the-line team are executive producers Keith Leopard of Uncork’d, Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew Hunt of Raven Banner, Pasha Patriki of 9 Light Entertainment, and Marvin Waxman. Additionally, George Mihalka (My Bloody Valentine), Adam Mason (Hangman, The Devil’s Chair) and Serena Whitney (Mark of Kane, Do You See What I See?) are onboard as consulting producers. Canadian production companies Unstable Ground and Federgreen Entertainment, have partnered with US-distributor Uncork’d Entertainment, and Toronto-based Raven Banner Entertainment, to produce and sell the film worldwide. Uncork’d will handle the US distribution, while Raven Banner will release the film in Canada, and represent the film internationally.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.