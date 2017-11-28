AFI Fest Coverage Weird Reviews Hollywood Reviews Hollywood News Indie News How ScreenAnarchy Works
Horror Anthology "60 Seconds To Die" hits DVD, December 5!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Long awaited UK produced horror anthology "60 Seconds To Die" is finally coming to DVD next week!

Best Anthology since "The ABCs of Death"! -Videoscope

A long list of independent directors gets a crack at making a horror telling using only one minute to convey their story. Starring an even wider list of actors, such as Maria Olsen, Jane Quinlan, Shane Ryan, Lara Jean Mummert, Kim Sønderholm, Brittany Blanton, James Balsamo, Sophia Cacciola, Graham Fletcher, Ludovic Berthillot, Stacy Burcham, Moe Fujimoto, Shoko Asao, Graham Mackie, Richard Chandler, Glenn Salvage, Chris R. Wright, Amanda Collins, Chad Meisenheimer, and many others.

TICK TOCK... YOU'RE DEAD!

For a full list of cast and directors, please look up IMDb

Release is December 5 and can be ordered from amazon.com, amazon.ca, familyvideo.com, barnesandnoble.com, bestbuy.com, and various other stores!

