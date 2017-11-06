Crowdfund this! The Smell of Petrol - a short film about human trafficking

The Smell of Petrol is the second short film by award winning writer/director Branko Tomovic. The film highlights the dark and brutal world of human trafficking and shines a light on the people involved in such operations. It's a character study of a woman who is working as a trafficker for illegal immigrants but is faced with an unbearable task which forces her to take a look at her actions.

Cosima Shaw will star as he main character Jackie. Cosima's filmography includes The Danish Girl, Doctor Who, The Odd Couple, Stolen and V for Vendetta. She won the Best Actress award at the British Independent Film Festival for her leading role in Ana Begins and currently stars in the NatGeo series Mars produced by Ron Howard. The exciting cast also includes Laurence Spellman (Game of Thrones, Fury, The Legend of Tarzan, The Tudors, Ready Player One), Jumaan Short (Mother, Doctors, London Isn't Waiting), Jonas Khan (Our Girl, Silent Witness, Tyrant and Rock the Kasbah) and Christopher Sciueref (Skyfall, 300: Rise of an Empire, Endeavour and Benidorm). Tomovic's previous film Red did very well on the international film festival circuit, winning many awards and nominations incl BAFTA and European Film Award qualifying festivals. The team hopes to repeat the same with The Smell of Petrol and do a really great film which also has an important message about the current refugee crisis.

If you'd like to be part of it have a look at their current crowdfunding campaign on: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-smell-of-petrol-a-short-film/x/17576737#/