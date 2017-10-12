Trailer Premiere for Laura Hypponen's "Quadraturin"

A first Trailer just dropped for Laura Hypponen's "Quadraturin" starring Jeff Fahey (Lost, Miami Vice, Machete), Branko Tomovic (24: Live Another Day, Fury, Red), Olga Fedori (Wolfman, Skins, Holby City), Neil Bell (Dead Man’s Shoes, Peaky Blinders) and Edward Franklin (Doctor Thorne).

It's a darkly comical fantasy film inspired by the Soviet author Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky's long-banned short story from 1926 and tells the story of Sutulin, a young ordinary man living in a tiny room in a communal Soviet apartment, who is visited by a mysterious stranger offering him an opportunity to try out 'Quadraturin' - a miracle product that promises to enlarge interior spaces. Sutulin takes up the offer - with surprising consequences...

Watch the trailer below!

Quadraturin has just picked up a distribution deal with Tampere Film Agency and will soon screen at prestigious film festivals.