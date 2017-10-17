Busan IFF Coverage Indie News Dramas Hollywood News Animation How ScreenAnarchy Works

STAR WARS: Han Solo Movie Wraps, Has a Title

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
When Ron Howard stepped in to take over the reigns on the Han Solo standalone Star Wars flick he not only had to recover the flick to a stage where it met the standards of the studios in charge but he also had to restore the faith of the fans that the film was in good hands.
 
Largely through his Twitter account and bolstered by his humor and whit he has largely done so, posting pictures from the production here and there. So it is only fitting that he get to announced the title of this second standalone flick. 
 
 
Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters May 25, 2018. 
Ron Howard, Solo, Star Wars
