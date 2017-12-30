SOLO: John Williams to Write Theme For STARS WARS Stand Alone Film

Star Wars franchise's most celebrated and beloved family members will write the theme for the next stand alone film in the SWU, Solo. Variety has reported that one of thefranchise's most celebrated and beloved family members will write the theme for the next stand alone film in the SWU,

Notably absent from the first stand alone, Rogue One, Williams will compose the theme while John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon and the Bourne franchise) has been composing the bulk of the score and themes. It was not that there was anything wrong with the work of composer Michael Ciacchino on Rogue One. It's just that Williams has been with Star Wars since the beginning, to have him not involved felt like your favorite uncle was not coming to Christmas dinner.

While most of the film's score will be composed by Powell he has the full support of the veteran composer.