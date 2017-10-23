Liam Neeson in THE COMMUTER Trailer: One Little Thing

Never play dare with Vera Farmiga.

This just a hunch on my part, informed by the first trailer for The Commuter, in which businessman Liam Neeson meets a stranger on a train (Farmiga) who suggests he do "one little thing," which then leads to death, disaster, and dodgy CGI, and the promise of more.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed; he's worked with Neeson before on Unknown, Non-Stop and Run All Night, and with Farmiga on Orphan. He's done a fine job of crafting pulse-pounding thrillers, even when the material veers towards the ludicrous, so I'm hoping for more of the same when The Commuter opens in theaters on January 12, 2018.

Watch the trailer below.



