LE FIDELE (RACER AND THE JAILBIRD): Watch The Trailer For Mikael Roskam's Latest

New York Film Fest Coverage Hollywood News Anime Action Movies Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
Following the disappointing performance of The Drop, Bullhead director Mikael Roskam returns to his native Belgium for Le Fidele - titled internationally as Racer And The Jailbird - and awkward international title aside, this looks very much to be a return to form.
The French theatrical trailer for this one has just arrived and is looking very good, indeed. Roskam is one of the absolute best of his generation of European directors so here's hoping for good things here.