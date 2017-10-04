New York Film Fest Coverage Hollywood News Anime Action Movies Weird Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

LE FIDELE (RACER AND THE JAILBIRD): Watch The Trailer For Mikael Roskam's Latest

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
LE FIDELE (RACER AND THE JAILBIRD): Watch The Trailer For Mikael Roskam's Latest

Following the disappointing performance of The Drop, Bullhead director Mikael Roskam returns to his native Belgium for Le Fidele - titled internationally as Racer And The Jailbird - and awkward international title aside, this looks very much to be a return to form.

Set against the background of a brutal crime gang in Brussels, a tragic love story between Gigi (Matthias Schoenaerts), a high-flying gangster, and Bibi (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a young racing driver with very upper-class roots.

The French theatrical trailer for this one has just arrived and is looking very good, indeed. Roskam is one of the absolute best of his generation of European directors so here's hoping for good things here.

