KONTROLL And PREDATORS Director Returns Home With THE WHISKEY BANDIT

It was back in 2003 that Hungarian director Nimrod Antal burst on to the international scene with his debut feature, Kontroll. A smart, slick title that was not at all what we'd been taught to expect from Eastern European cinema, Kontroll triggered a bit of a frenzy around Antal and Hollywood came calling.

But while he tended to over deliver in the small to mid budget projects he was handed - Vacancy, Armored, Predators, Metallica Through The Never - the personality that caught so much attention in Antal's debut never quite came through in his US efforts. Which means there is a certain amount of anticipation to see what Antal can do back in his native Hungary now that he has returned there for a feature for the first time since his debut.

Between 1993 and 1999, one man robbed 29 financial institutions in Budapest. Banks, post offices and even travel agencies fell victim to his crime spree. The police had no leads and no hope of finding him during his six-year stint. The only clue left behind at the crime scenes was the distinct aroma of whiskey. The media christened him the “Whiskey Bandit”. Never physically harming anyone, many began to eagerly follow his escapades through the media. A Transylvanian immigrant, who also happened to be a goalie for one of the city's largest hockey teams, named Attila Ambrus, was finally identified as the “Whiskey Bandit”. The police had finally captured him... or so they thought.

Due for public release in Hungary next month The Whiskey Bandit (A Viszkis) has been flying somewhat below the radar up until now but the international trailer promises a whole lot of slick, high octane action. Check it out below.