New music video by First Jason, the band of Ari Lehman; "To Be A Monster"

Most people know Ari Lehman as the orphan Jason who drowned in Crystal Lake in the original installment of the massive hitseries "Friday the 13th" from 1980. Well, he also has a band - and have for years - and thier latest music video is out and it's got plenty of references to his old character! Enjoy!

