New music video by First Jason, the band of Ari Lehman; "To Be A Monster"

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
Most people know Ari Lehman as the orphan Jason who drowned in Crystal Lake in the original installment of the massive hitseries "Friday the 13th" from 1980. Well, he also has a band - and have for years - and thier latest music video is out and it's got plenty of references to his old character! Enjoy!

FIRST JASON (Official Video) for 'To Be A Monster' Taken from the album 'To Be A Monster' Released Friday The 13th October 2017 via Katzenjammer Records on Limited Edition Digipack Cat# KR008CD PRE-ORDER TODAY!

