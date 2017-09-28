Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See CHASING THE DRAGON in Cinemas!

Chasing The Dragon is one of the most anticipated Chinese films of the year for the simple reason that it unites two superstars – Donnie Yen and Andy Lau.

Yen plays notorious drug dealer ‘Crippled Ho’ (previously played by Ray Lui in To Be Number One) while Lau reprises the role of corrupt police chief Lee Rock (whom he played in Lee Rock 1 and 2 in 1991). Early reviews for the film are very positive and Donnie is earning praise for his acting.

The rest of the cast includes Philip Keung, Philip Ng and Kent Cheng.

Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:

2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

Chasing The Dragon will open in Australian cinemas on October 5 and this competition will close at 3pm on October 3. Good luck!