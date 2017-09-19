Toronto Film Festival Coverage Superhero Movies Action Movies Indie Reviews International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

CHASING THE DRAGON: Andy Lau Pursues Donnie Yen And His 1970's Hair In First Explosive Trailer

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Sign-In to Vote
CHASING THE DRAGON: Andy Lau Pursues Donnie Yen And His 1970's Hair In First Explosive Trailer

Hong Kong superstars Andy Lau and Donnie Yen face off in director Wong Jing's upcoming 1970's set crime thriller Chasing The Dragon. And, yes, if the trailer is to be believed then fans of both stars should be very, very happy with the results.

A remake of 1991's To Be Number One the film stars Lau reprising his role as police officer Lee Rock, a role last taken on in a pair of films carrying the character's  name from 1991. As for Yen, he plays a gangster known as Crippled Ho - reportedly based on an actual figure - who arrives illegally from Mainland China and climbs to top position in the drug trade.

The scale here is impressively large and the action looks glossy and kinetic. Take a look at the trailer below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
TrailerJason KwanJing WongDonnie YenAndy LauPhilip KeungKang YuBiographyCrimeHistory
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.