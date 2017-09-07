Edmonton Film Festival lands World Premiere of “Gone”, a film with a special appearance by Stephen King

The Edmonton Festival Of Fear International Film Festival will be the first film festival in the world to screen “Gone” by director Billy Chizmar, Bel air, Maryland United States. "Gone" includes a special apperance by none other than Stephen King.

Barry J. Gillis, founder of the film festival contacted Chizmar to tell him that his short Film, “GONE” was in high contention to screen at the festival in October, and asked Billy if it had been screened at any other film festival.

“After doing an extensive search all over the Internet, I couldn’t find anything about the movie playing at any other film festival. I figured we might have a World Premiere on our hands.”

Chizmar e-mailed Gills back to tell him that no other film festival had contacted him about the movie.

Gillis told Chizmar that he enjoyed the movie, and what have screened the movie, whether Stephen King was involved in it or not. But, the fact that Stephen King makes an appearance in the movie, and it’s going to be a World Premiere, is “icing on the cake,” states Gillis.

Gillis also goes on to say that he believes other film festivals overlooked the movie, and possibly never even watched the movie, because if they watched the movie, they would know that King makes an appearance in the movie, and they would have been at Chizmar’s doorstep in a heartbeat. "I believe the movie was overlooked, because Billy is not promoting it as a movie where Stephen King makes an appearance, so other film festivals have dropped the ball on the film."

"Gone" is about three friends who go on a fishing trip, deep into the woods, telling creepy stories at night by a camp fire. Weird things begin happening beyond their wildest dreams. The intensity grows, as each of them disappears into the dark night.

Billy wrote the screenplay with his father Richard who has co-written a novella with King entitled "Gwendy’s Button Box."

“I don’t want to give anything away, but it’s quite the movie. For the shoe string budget that Billy had, he done something really original to make up for the little money he had to make the movie.” says Gillis.

The Edmonton Festival Of Fear has just unveiled their full line up of movies that will screen at this year’s inaugural festival. It is a two-day film festival, but will be three days next year, and they plan on tacking on more days, and growing and expanding every year.

This is the full line up of Feature Films and Shorts that will be screened at Landmark City Centre in Edmonton, Canada, at the Festival of Fear. Some of the Films have been Nominated for a Corey Feldman Award of Excellence. “We strive to be the greatest film festival on earth”, says Gillis.