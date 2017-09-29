BLACK SITE: The Trailer Premiere For Tom Paton's Sci-fi Action Flick

Tom Paton's new flick Black Site caught our attention back in the Spring when we read that it could be best described as 'HP Lovecraft meets The Raid'. The idea was boastful but still interesting enough. The only question is what would it look like?

Well, Screen Anarchy has an answer as we get to premiere the first teaser trailer for Black Site. All the action is compacted into the back end. Lots of sword and blunt instrument action with no indicators of firearm action. And the joy of The Raid films was the shear volume of bodies to break in their set pieces and there is no indication of that here. Yet. Still, what we are seeing is decent indie sci fi action fare and we will continue to keep an eye on the production for you.

AirPick Pictures and Tom Paton Film are proud to announce the release of the first teaser trailer for their forthcoming movie BLACK SITE, a supernatural action best described as HP Lovecraft meets The Raid, starring Mike Beckingham (brother of Simon Pegg), and directed by Tom Paton (Redwood, Pandorica).