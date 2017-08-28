Watch the teaser for "Seam" the new sci-fi action drama from the Dassani Brothers

The 1 min teaser for the new sci-fi drama, “Seam”, starring Oded Fehr (“The Mummy”, “24: Legacy”) and Rakeen Saad has been released:

http://www.seamfilm.com/

The film was shot across the Middle East and China, in Arabic, Mandarin and English, and also stars Jordanian actress Rakeen Saad.

The writer/directors are best known for producing international shoots for “Star Trek: Discovery”, “Heroes Reborn”, and “Master of None” among others. They co-own Master Key Films ( https://www.masterkeyfilms.com ), which is developing and producing a feature film for the project.