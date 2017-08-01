Shudder: SMALL TOWN KILLERS Highlights Plum August Schedule

Fantasia Coverage Weird Videos Horror Movies International Features Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works
The two tradesmen Ib and Edward are tired of their lifeless marriages and dream of living the good life from the stash of money they've earned moonlighting for years. After a huge fight with their wives the two men get drunk and hire a Russian contract killer to do a hit on their spouses. But they have badly underestimated their wives, and this becomes the start of an absurd journey where Ib and Edward to their own horror end at the top of a kill list.
August 7thA Field in England (2013)Director: Ben WheatleyCast Includes: Julian Barratt, Peter Ferdinando, Richard GloverBerberian Sound Studio (2012)Director: Peter StricklandCast Includes: Toby Jones, Antonio Mancino, Guido AdorniBorgman (2013)Director: Alex van WarmerdamCast Includes: Jan Bijvoet, Hadewych Minis, Jeroen PercevalAugust 10thArthur (2015)Director: Nick RusconiCast Includes: Marco Balbi, Vanessa Compagnucci, Ettore NicolettiAugust 14thThou Wast Mild & Lovely (2014) (US/CA)Director: Josephine DeckerCast Includes: Joe Swanberg, Sophie Traub, Robert LongstreetButter on the Latch (2013)Director: Josephine DeckerCast Includes: Isolde Chae-Lawrence, Stephan Goldbach, Charlie HewsonKumiko (2014)Director: David ZellnerCast Includes: Rinko Kikuchi, Nobuyuki Katsube, Kanako HigashiAugust 17th:Small Town Killers: A Shudder Exclusive (2017) (US/CA)Director: Ole BornedalCast Includes: Nicolas Bro, Ulrich Thomsen, Mia LyhneAugust 21stSun Don’t Shine (2012) (US/CA)Director: Amy SeimetzCast Includes: Kate Lyn Sheil, AJ Bowen, Kentucker AudleyThe Oregonian (2011) (US/CA)Director: Calvin ReederCast Includes: Lindsay Pulsipher, Robert Longstreet, Matt OlsenThe Other Side of Sleep (2011) (US/CA)Director: Rebecca DalyCast Includes: Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Sam Keeley, Olwen FouereUntil the Light Takes Us (2008) (US/CA)Director: Aaron Aites, Audrey EwellCast Includes: Fenriz, Varg Vikernes, Øystein AarsethR100 (2013)Director: Hitoshi MatsumotoCast Includes: Nao Ohmori, Mao Daichi, Shinobu TerajimaAugust 28thThe Tribe (2014)Director: Myroslav SlaboshpytskyiCast includes: Hryhoriy Fesenko, Yana Novikova, Rosa BabiyThe World of Kanako (2014)Director: Tetsuya NakashimaCast Includes: Kôji Yakusho, Nana Komatsu, Satoshi TsumabukiWake in Fright (1971)Director: Ted KotcheffCast Includes: Donald Pleasence, Gary Bond, Chips RaffertyAugust 31stConfession of Murder (2012) (US/CA)Director: Byung-gil JungCast Includes: Jae-yeong Jeong, Shi-hoo Park, Won-young ChoiKillers (2014) (US/CA)Directors: Kimo Stamboel & Timo Tjahjanto (as The Mo Brothers)Cast Includess: Kazuki Kitamura, Oka Antara, Rin Takanashi