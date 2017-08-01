Shudder: SMALL TOWN KILLERS Highlights Plum August Schedule

If you find yourself escaping from the heat and misery of hot summer weather by staying indoors, then per chance you will want to check out Shudder's lineup for the month of August. The selection of new titles joining the streaming service this month is stellar, with many, many Screen Anarchy favorites coming.

First, there is the announcment that Ole Bornedal's black comedy Small Town Killers will begin a Shudder Exclusive run on August 17th.

The two tradesmen Ib and Edward are tired of their lifeless marriages and dream of living the good life from the stash of money they've earned moonlighting for years. After a huge fight with their wives the two men get drunk and hire a Russian contract killer to do a hit on their spouses. But they have badly underestimated their wives, and this becomes the start of an absurd journey where Ib and Edward to their own horror end at the top of a kill list.

Then there is absurd amount of fantastic cinema goodness coming up. The full list of releases is below, but check out August 7th. A Field in England, Berberian Sound System AND Borgman?!? Then there is David Zellner's Kumiko, Matsumoto Hitoshi's R100, Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi's silent flick The Tribe, Nakashima Tetsuya's The World of Kanako, the 1971 Ozploitation flick Wake in Fright and The Killers from the Mo Brothers.

The full list of all the August releases is below!