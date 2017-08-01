Fantasia Coverage Weird Videos Horror Movies International Features Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

Shudder: SMALL TOWN KILLERS Highlights Plum August Schedule

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
If you find yourself escaping from the heat and misery of hot summer weather by staying indoors, then per chance you will want to check out Shudder's lineup for the month of August. The selection of new titles joining the streaming service this month is stellar, with many, many Screen Anarchy favorites coming. 
 
First, there is the announcment that Ole Bornedal's black comedy Small Town Killers will begin a Shudder Exclusive run on August 17th. 
 
The two tradesmen Ib and Edward are tired of their lifeless marriages and dream of living the good life from the stash of money they've earned moonlighting for years. After a huge fight with their wives the two men get drunk and hire a Russian contract killer to do a hit on their spouses. But they have badly underestimated their wives, and this becomes the start of an absurd journey where Ib and Edward to their own horror end at the top of a kill list.
 
Then there is absurd amount of fantastic cinema goodness coming up. The full list of releases is below, but check out August 7th. A Field in England, Berberian Sound System AND Borgman?!? Then there is David Zellner's Kumiko, Matsumoto Hitoshi's R100, Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi's silent flick The Tribe, Nakashima Tetsuya's The World of Kanako, the 1971 Ozploitation flick Wake in Fright and The Killers from the Mo Brothers. 
 
The full list of all the August releases is below! 
 
August 7th
A Field in England (2013)
Director: Ben Wheatley
Cast Includes: Julian Barratt, Peter Ferdinando, Richard Glover
 
Berberian Sound Studio (2012)
Director: Peter Strickland
Cast Includes: Toby Jones, Antonio Mancino, Guido Adorni
 
Borgman (2013)
Director: Alex van Warmerdam
Cast Includes: Jan Bijvoet, Hadewych Minis, Jeroen Perceval
 
August 10th
Arthur (2015)
Director: Nick Rusconi
Cast Includes: Marco Balbi, Vanessa Compagnucci, Ettore Nicoletti
 
August 14th
Thou Wast Mild & Lovely (2014) (US/CA)
Director: Josephine Decker
Cast Includes: Joe Swanberg, Sophie Traub, Robert Longstreet
 
Butter on the Latch (2013)
Director: Josephine Decker
Cast Includes: Isolde Chae-Lawrence, Stephan Goldbach, Charlie Hewson
 
Kumiko (2014)
Director: David Zellner
Cast Includes: Rinko Kikuchi, Nobuyuki Katsube, Kanako Higashi
 
August 17th:
Small Town Killers: A Shudder Exclusive (2017) (US/CA)
Director: Ole Bornedal
Cast Includes: Nicolas Bro, Ulrich Thomsen, Mia Lyhne
 
August 21st
Sun Don’t Shine (2012) (US/CA)
Director: Amy Seimetz
Cast Includes: Kate Lyn Sheil, AJ Bowen, Kentucker Audley
 
The Oregonian (2011) (US/CA)
Director: Calvin Reeder
Cast Includes: Lindsay Pulsipher, Robert Longstreet, Matt Olsen
 
The Other Side of Sleep (2011) (US/CA)
Director: Rebecca Daly
Cast Includes: Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Sam Keeley, Olwen Fouere
 
Until the Light Takes Us (2008) (US/CA)
Director: Aaron Aites,  Audrey Ewell
Cast Includes: Fenriz, Varg Vikernes, Øystein Aarseth
 
R100 (2013)
Director: Hitoshi Matsumoto
Cast Includes: Nao Ohmori, Mao Daichi, Shinobu Terajima
 
August 28th
The Tribe (2014)
Director: Myroslav Slaboshpytskyi
Cast includes: Hryhoriy Fesenko, Yana Novikova, Rosa Babiy
 
The World of Kanako (2014)
Director: Tetsuya Nakashima
Cast Includes: Kôji Yakusho, Nana Komatsu, Satoshi Tsumabuki
 
Wake in Fright (1971)
Director: Ted Kotcheff
Cast Includes: Donald Pleasence, Gary Bond, Chips Rafferty
 
August 31st
Confession of Murder (2012) (US/CA)
Director: Byung-gil Jung
Cast Includes: Jae-yeong Jeong, Shi-hoo Park, Won-young Choi
 
Killers (2014) (US/CA)
Directors: Kimo Stamboel & Timo Tjahjanto (as The Mo Brothers)
Cast Includess: Kazuki Kitamura, Oka Antara, Rin Takanashi
