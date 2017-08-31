London 2017: FILM STARS DON'T DIE IN LONDON Leads Full Lineup Reveal

The Venice Film Festival opened last night with Alexander Payne's Downsizing and continues today with Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, so, in other words, the fall festival season is fully upon us. And both those films will be making their local debuts at the upcoming London Film Festival.

As previously announced, Andy Serkis' Breathe, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris's Battle Of The Sexes and Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri are the headlining galas, but the Payne and the del Toro are both getting gala presentations, too, as are the following (per Screen International):

Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name; Alexander Payne's Downsizing; Paul McGuigan's Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool; Guillermo del Toro's The Shape Of Water; Dee Rees' Mudbound; Saul Dibb's Journey's End; Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing Of A Sacred Deer; Richard Linklater's Last Flag Flying; and Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here.

Paul McGuigan's Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool (pictured at top) stars Annette Bening as Hollywood film star Gloria Grahame, who gave a great performance in one of my favorite movies, In a Lonely Place. This film picks up in 1981, when she is in failing health and reunites with a former lover (Jamie Bell), which I suppose are themes that resonate for me right now: old movies, faded stars, failing health, former flames.

Head over to the official festival site to read all the programme details. The London Film Festival runs from 4-15 October.