L'Etrange Festival 2017 full line-up is here, delivers its share of unexpected

A few days after teasing the very first titles, the full line-up for this year's Etrange Festival, who'll be taking place in Paris from from the 6th to the 17th of september is here, and the least that can be said is that it comes with a lot of suprises. Wait, no : A LOT of surprises.
For its 23rd edition, l'Etrange Festival keeps on going with some of the regular names and expected or confirmed filmmakers. But this year's big surprise is that more than a half of the line-up is basically... unknown, or at least unexpected. And that, we didn't see it coming !
A big renewal into the selection that pursue the work the Festival Team started 2 years ago, when they rearranged the main categories in order to bring some refreshment and new faces. Needless to say that we're very excited looking forward to discover on screen what will be this year's edition jewels or guilty pleasures.
L'Etrange Festival 2017 comes with 9 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 7 European Premieres, and 25 French Premieres. As usual, eclecticism, diversity in genre and countries represented are on the menu.
Among this year's biggest events and guests : the world premiere of the new Sono Sion movie, a free hand to Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Carot (Delicatessen, City of the lost children)and to Jaume Balaguero (Rec, Fragile), a special program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sitges Festival, and Alex de la Iglesia in person !
Anyway, enough said, let's take a look to the full program :
Opening ceremony
Closing ceremony
Competition
This year's competition for the "Nouveau Genre" Price seems fairly wide open since most of the competitors have never been previously part of the festival. From Norbert Keil's Replace to Giddens Ko's Mon Mon Mon Monsters, passing by Cosimo gomez's Ugly Nasty People or Flying Lotus's Kuso, pick your weapon !
New talents
The New Talent section is set to discover and reveal tomorrow's gem directors.
MondoVision
Documentaries
Special screenings
What would be L'Etrange Festival without a Sono Sion movie ? Also to be noted : the screening of Marquis's Henri Xhonneux previously unreleased in France, Take me I'm old enough.
Carte blanche to Marc Caro & Jean-Pierre Jeunet
The inseparable duet of the French cinema that brought us The City of Lost Children is back to the festival for a free hand that looks like no one else.
Carte blanche to Jaume Balaguero
The famous Spanish Director, who terrorized many of us with the first Rec, among other billiant movies, has been given free hand to make the audience feast.
Sitges turns 50 !
Sitges turns 50, and to mark the event, the Festival teams up with the Ramon Llull Institute to screen some of the best pieces of Spanish Genre Cinematography. Starting with the Worldwide premiere of Xavier Gens's new feature, Cold Skin, an adaptation of the spanish novel La Pell Freda, and following with some cult classics and a short-film program.
20 years of "Mauvais Genre"
Mauvais Genre is a french radio show dedicated to the genre culture, is turning 20 ! To celebrate, all the Radio show team has been invited to share their best movie experiences.
BiTS evening patry
The french TV show dedicated to geek culture has been given the late pass for a full evening with 2 movies and many surprises.
Focus on : Alex de la Iglesia
The iconic spanish director will be here for a special program that will screen his latest movie, The Bar and two of his most cult films.
Focus on : Boris Szulzinger
If we tell you Belgium, provocative, radical, bad taste ? Boris Szulzinger is your man ! The belgian director has been invited to show and introduce his 3 unknow masterpieces of the underground cinema.
Retour de Flamme (Backfire)
Short-film competition
Source : Press Release.