LAST RAMPAGE Exclusive Clip: When Robert Patrick Says "Get Back in the Truck," You Best Do It

As he's proven time and time again, Robert Patrick is a fearsome beast when riled.

So when he says "Get back in the truck" in a quiet voice, filled with authority and the threat that he will make you get back in the truck -- or something far worse -- my instinct would be to turn tail and return to my vehicle. But that's not what happens in our exclusive clip from Last Rampage, which makes me even more intrigued by the film, especially since it's based on a true story.

Synopsis: "In the summer of 1978 convicted murderer Gary Tison (Robert Patrick) and his cellmate Randy Greenawalt (Chris Browning) staged a daring escape from an Arizona State Prison, with the help of Tison's three teenage sons.

"Their murderous rampage through the southwestern desert shocked the nation with its brutality. While Sheriff Cooper (Bruce Davison) hunted them down, Tison's wife (Heather Graham) vehemently defended her family in the press."

Dwight Little directed. Alvaro Rodriguez wrote the screenplay, based on James W. Clarke's bestselling book, Last Rampage: The Escape of Gary Tison.

My suggestion is this: (1) watch the clip; (2) pre-order the film on iTunes; (3) get back in the truck; (4) watch Last Rampage when it opens on September 22, 2017. (It will also be available to watch in theaters and other On Demand / Digital HD platforms.)

Best do what I say.