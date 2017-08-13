"Girl and a Scar", UK thriller finally finished for festivals - Check out the trailer!

"Girl and a Scar" is the fifth short film from from UK based writer/director David Cave.

This unusual experimental/fantasy project was shot by acclaimed director of photography, Neil Oseman, who most recently helmed photography duties on the live action fairytale adventure feature film "The Little Mermaid", starring Shirley MacLaine and Gina Gershon.

Synopsis: A self-harming Goth girl suffers a psychological trauma where her dark and cathartic journey within allows her to find self-acceptance in her life.

Logline: Love can be found in the strangest places.

Cave's last short, "Dystopia St.", paved the way in exploring the anticipated boundaries of narrative structure within short form filmmaking, and showed that a genre movie doesn't necessarily have to be blood-soaked or filled with flesh in order to be successful. In fact, it was because of both the critical and festival success of his last film that Cave decided to push those narrative boundaries even further with Girl and a Scar, bringing this challenging story to it's audience with a mix of both live action and animation, its sound designed almost completely in post-production and with absolutely no dialogue whatsoever. The lead in the film, played by Ileana Cardy, gives us a wonderfully understated visual performance and although the movie has yet to hit the festival circuit it's already pulling in some great reviews.

"Girl and a Scar" has been in the works since 2013 but it now finally ready to conquer the film festivals about the globe.