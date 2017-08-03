Fantasia 2017 Short Film Short Review: IN THE DARK, DARK WOODS

A child narrates the verses as the story unfolds, rather unveils itself. A woman full of darkness yearns for love and light and goes out in search of it. But she is bound to her fate and she cannot have those, hurting those she comes in contact with. Those she hurts lash out at her.

Jason Bognacki’s short film In the Dark, Dark Woods is a studied and tremendously well executed exercise in visual storytelling. Having only the narration to aurally guide us we have only the images to bolster his haunted tale. And bolster they do. Words like Dark, Beautiful and Haunting only begin to scratch at the surface of it.

In the Dark, Dark Woods looks and feels like classic horror cinema. Built from the elements of old horror foundations this achieves more visually in three minutes than most feature length films could ever hope for.

It is the offspring of horror elders the likes of Universal and Hammer.