Exclusive THIRST STREET Poster: Obsessed By Romance; Watch New Trailer Too

On a layover in Paris, flight attendant Gina decides to change her life and soon finds herself doing things she might never have imagined before.

It's an intoxicating premise, one that is explored colorfully in Nathan Silver's Thirst Street, opening in theaters next month. We are pleased to debut a new poster for the film, which you can see in full below. To put things more fully into context, here's the official synopsis.

Alone and depressed after the suicide of her lover, American flight attendant Gina (Lindsay Burdge, A Teacher) travels to Paris and hooks up with nightclub bartender Jerome (Damien Bonnard, Staying Vertical) on her layover.

But as Gina falls deeper into lust and opts to stay in France, this harmless rendezvous quickly turns into unrequited amour fou. When Jerome's ex Clemence (Esther Garrel) reenters the picture, Gina is sent on a downward spiral of miscommunication, masochism, and madness.

Inspired by European erotic dramas from the '70s, Thirst Street burrows deep into the delirious extremes we go to for love.

Nathan Silver wrote and directed. The cast includes Lindsay Burdgem, Damien Bonnard, Esther Garrel and Lola Bessis. Academy Award-winner Anjelica Huston provides the narration.

The film had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and will be released by Samuel Goldwyn Films on September 20 (New York) and September 29 (Los Angeles), and will be expanding into additional cities after that. Enjoy the poster in full below, and be sure to watch the trailer, which is below the poster.



