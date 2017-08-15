DAEMONRUNNER: New Daemon Exploding Short From WYRMWOOD Duo

Someone give the Roache-Turners brothers all the money, please. The brothers responsible for zombie hit Wyrmwood are at it again, and until someone wises up and gives them all the resources they need to bring the world another dose of bombastic cinema we have to be content with the short film work they are putting out.

Enter Daemonrunner. Two ghost hunting ladies track down daemons running amok in the physical and the cyber worlds. The results are everything you would expect from the brothers.

All the elements are there. Icky sticky bodily fluids. Kick ass female characters. The mix of cyberpunk and steampunk. The Roache-Turner`s obsession with switches. It`s all there in all its glory.

Take a look for yourselves. We are sure you will not be disappointed.