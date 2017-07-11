What is the purpose of Art without transgression? ARACHNY in the UK - Salem Kapsaski's SPIDARLINGS (2016)

I first got to know Salem in 2006 when we discussed the writings of Andrea Dworkin and Emma Goldman in an online group. We started to correspond in private, exchanged our writings and ideas and finally met in person, when Salem directed my theatre play "That Abortion Play" at “T-Decadence” in Athens in 2010 where he also studied Film at the New York Film School.

In the previous year Salem had worked as a production assistant at Argento's “Giallo” and we had talked often about him making a horror film. This is where I got to read first scenes of “Spidarlings”

In 2011 production of “Spidarlings” started in London and was right away over-shadowed by the sudden death of the unforgettable Ken Russell who had accepted to play the role of the landlord. The series of misfortunes went on: A production assistant took off with all of the make-up and most of the props and costumes, actors moved abroad or became pregnant, and finally the camera and all of the equipment were stolen. To call this film a “labour of love” is an understatement.

“Spidarlings” has it all – Punk, Horror, Musical, Animation and LGBT. However I dare to say, that “Spidarlings” has created a new and it's own genre in cinema, reflected already in the name of it's production “Après Vague”. Forget about genres and categories and enter “Spidarlings” without prejudice, classification and categorisation.

It is a surreal, dream-like world, like being in an endless nightmare with a heavy dose of Fourth Dimension. It is also a film about gender-neutrality and feminism , a sarcastic parody of the present political and social situation, and Punk in all it's original sense. England's punk scene in the 70s had political and economic roots to which “Spidarlings” returns 40 years later. It is the same old struggle for survival in a world of underpaid jobs, poverty and State Benefits. What I love so much about the film is the subtle and often humoristic way Kapsaski refers to all this. From the Fairy Godmother's future predictions about the fate of the Royals, from Monsieur Monocle's philosophy about incest, and the Greek's rambling about politics to not using leather as a vegetarian, Kapsaski touches it all.

But what makes the film so outstanding is the explosion of colour and music combined with a freshness in acting and a beautiful camera. The main colours pink (for Matilda) and yellow (for Eden) set the tone. The set design by Gabriella Kapsaski is stunningly beautiful and contains many hidden references to Salem's personal inspirations. The Broadway Musical inspired songs and brilliant music by Jeff Kristian will get stuck in your memory and you will find yourself humming “Spidarlings” songs for days in a row. Yes, it is a Musical, but although I am not keen on that genre, the timing of the songs is perfect and not one too many.

The casting feels right throughout , with the unique Sophia Disgrace as Eden and Rahel Kapsaski as Matilda, who is also the puppet maker , producer and special effect artist the film. Brilliant also Lee Mark Jones, also known in the music world under his stage name Gypsy Lee Pistolero, in the role of Ticks, who also wrote the song "The Good, The Mad and The Beautiful" in the film. But “Spidarlings” also has big names in its cast: legendary June Brown, Hentai artist Toshio Maeda, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” actor Rusty Goffe who was one of the Oompa Loompas in the original “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” and last not least the legend himself, Lloyd Kaufman of Troma, who has been an inspiration and role model of Independent Film makers for almost half a century and a splinter in the eye of commercial cinema moguls.

So it comes not as a surprise that Troma has picked up the film for distribution, because “Spidarlings” is not your every day Horror Musical. It is something Cult Films are made of.

The best way to watch this film is by diving into its colourful world of funky make-up, Drag Queens, eye lashes and music. And without wanting to give anything away, the answer to it comes in a charming reference to Polanski's last lines in "The Fearless Vampire Killers"....carrying away with him the very evil he had wished to destroy. Thanks to him, this evil would at last be able to spread across the world.”

Evil, Anarchy, Arachny?? All of it, as long as it is another film by this talented and very promising director.

My rating: 5 out of 5

"Spidarlings" (2016) is out on Troma Now TV

- Greg Moulder