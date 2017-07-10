STASIS: Poster Premiere For Sci-fi Thriller Debut From Nicole Jones-Dion

XLrator Media is releasing Nicole Jones-Dion's feature film debut the sci-fi thriller Stasis on VOD and iTunes on August 29th. Screen Anarchy has been asked to premiere the poster for her new flick. We have also included the trailer to give you an idea of what the film is about apart from the full synopsis below.

After a night out partying and being left behind by friends, Ava sneaks back home to find that she’s already safe in bed. But that’s not Ava... it’s someone who looks like her. A time-traveling fugitive has stolen Ava’s body, which makes Ava a virtual ghost, who is silent and invisible to the world. But Ava is not alone. There are other body snatchers secretly living among us, plotting to alter the future. Ava realizes she can stop these body snatchers and put the timeline back on course.

Oddly enough the trailer bears little resemblance to that synopsis above, as you will see. I am getting the sense that what is described above could be, what, the intro the film, or a bit of our main character's back story? Moving along, Stasis stars Anna Harr, Mark Grossman, Phyllis Spielman, and Tiana Masaniai.

I must say, I am not too thrilled to see our beloved CN Tower from her in Toronto going up in flames there in the lower left. Must have been done by an artist outisde of the province of Ontario. Folks be hatin' on The Six even in movie posters!