PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Teaser Assembles the Jaegers

Legendary has released a short teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 monsters vs. Kaiju epic, Pacific Rim.

More of an opportunity to show off some new Jaeger designs and pimp out the film's first viral marketing website than anything else, the teaser is still a great reminder of what a small miracle it is that we're getting a sequel at all. Considered something of a disappointment upon release (the film grossed just over $100 million domestically) I have a feeling Pacific Rim crushed the home video market enough that the studio saw an opening to continue investing in the property.

While del Toro remains a producer, directing duties for Uprising have fallen to TV director Steven S. DeKnight.

John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Adria Arjona, Charlie Day and Rinko Kikuchi star in the sequel, set to drop February 23, 2018.