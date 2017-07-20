NYAFF Coverage Fantasy Movies Hollywood Reviews Manga Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Teaser Assembles the Jaegers

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
PACIFIC RIM: UPRISING Teaser Assembles the Jaegers

Legendary has released a short teaser for Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 monsters vs. Kaiju epic, Pacific Rim.

More of an opportunity to show off some new Jaeger designs and pimp out the film's first viral marketing website than anything else, the teaser is still a great reminder of what a small miracle it is that we're getting a sequel at all. Considered something of a disappointment upon release (the film grossed just over $100 million domestically) I have a feeling Pacific Rim crushed the home video market enough that the studio saw an opening to continue investing in the property.

While del Toro remains a producer, directing duties for Uprising have fallen to TV director Steven S. DeKnight.

John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, Adria Arjona, Charlie Day and Rinko Kikuchi star in the sequel, set to drop February 23, 2018. 

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Adria ArjonaCharlie DayJohn BoyegaRinko KikuchiScott EastwoodSteven S DeKnightTian Jing

More about Pacific Rim 2

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.