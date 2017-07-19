New FIREWORKS Trailer for Japanese Animated Adaptation Skews Gorgeous

The full English-language title for this upcoming animated film is Fireworks: Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom?, so you'll forgive me if I just refer to it as Fireworks in the headline.

It's based on a live-action film, directed by Iwai Shunji, first shown on television in Japan in August 1993; it gained a theatrical release in 1995. Iwai would go on to make Swallowtail Butterfly, April Story, All About Lily Chou-Chou and Hana & Alice, if that gives you any kind of idea what to expect, i.e. not your standard drama.

Per Anime News Network, it's set for distribution in 110 countries and regions. The site also include a synopsis:

"The film is set on one day during summer vacation, and follows a group of boys who try to view a fireworks display from the town lighthouse to see if they look round or flat when viewed from the side. Meanwhile, one of the boys, Norimichi, receives an invitation from his crush Nazuna to run away with her."

Watch the (third) trailer below, which looks gorgeous. Fireworks: Should We See It from the Side or the Bottom? will open in Japan on August 18. More information is available at the official site, which is filled with pretty, pretty pictures.

