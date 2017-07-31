Masters of Cinema to Release Trio of Buster Keaton Classics, THE PARTY, THE VIKINGS Join Eureka Classics

Great news for fans of classic Hollywood as British distributor Eureka! Entertinment has announced a bevvy of new titles joining their Masters of Cinema series and Eureka Classics label.

A trio of classic feature films from silent cinema legend Buster Keaton will be released as part of the Masters of Cinema on 16 October, in a limited edition 3-disc hardbound boxset. Sherlock Jr. (1924), The General (1926) and Steamboat Bill Jr. (1928) will arrive in new 4K resotrations available on Bluray for the very first time. As well as a bounty of supplemental material, the boxset also comes with a 60-page book featuring new and archival writing about Keaton's work, together with rarely seen photographs and lots more. Buster Keaton: 3 Films is limited to 3,000 copies, so be sure to get your pre-orders in early.

Special Features:

1080p presentations of all three films from stunning new 4K restorations

· Audio commentary on Sherlock Jr. by film historian David Kalat

· Three new video interviews with film scholar Peter Kramer discussing Sherlock Jr., The General and Steamboat Bill, Jr

· Buster Keaton: The Genius Destroyed by Hollywood (52 mins) - A new documentary on Keaton and his struggles working within the Hollywood studio system

· Buster Keaton on Wagon Train (58 mins) – an audio recording of a then 63 year old Buster Keaton in conversation with television writer Bill Cox

· Sherlock Jr. – Original music by Timothy Brock

· Sherlock Jr. – Tour of Filming Locations featurette

· Sherlock Jr. – Movie Magic & Mysteries featurette

· The General - Original score composed and conducted by Carl Davis

· The General – Tour of Filming Locations featurette

· The General – Video Tour featurette

· The General – Home Movie Footage

· The General – Introduction by Orson Welles

· The General – Introduction by Gloria Swanson

· Steamboat Bill, Jr. - Original score composed and conducted by Carl Davis

· Steamboat Bill, Jr. – A video essay on the making of the film

Also arriving on 16 October are Blake Edwards' comedy classic The Party starring Peter Sellers on top improvatioal form as struggling actor Hrundi V. Bakshi, accidentally invited to a Hollywood big shot's house party, where he proceeds to get drunk and wreck the place.

Special Features:

Gorgeous 1080p presentation | Original stereo PCM soundtrack | The Party Revolution (16 mins) – a featurette on the groundbreaking filming methods utilised in the films production | Inside The Party (24 mins) – A behind the scenes featurette on the making of the film | Blake Edwards Profile | Walter Mirisch Profile | Ken Wales Profile | Original theatrical trailer

Also released is Richard Fleischer's swashbuckling epic The Vikings starring Kurt Douglas and Tony Curtis in an action-packed adventure from Hollywood's Golden Era. The cast includes Janet Leigh, Ernest Borgnine, narration by Orson Welles and sumptuous Technicolor cinematography from the incomparable Jack Cardiff.

Special Features:

Reversible Sleeve | Gorgeous 1080p presentation | Original stereo PCM soundtrack | Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing | Exclusive new video interview with film historian Sheldon Hall | A Tale of Norway (28 mins) – A featurette about the making of the film, presented by director Richard Fleischer | Original theatrical trailer | PLUS: A booklet featuring the words of Richard Fleischer; a poster gallery and rare archival imagery