Fantasia Coverage All Reviews Indie News Hollywood Features Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Fantasia 2017: Watch the Trailer for TRANSMISSION, A 'Lynchian Brexit' Short Film

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Fantasia 2017: Watch the Trailer for TRANSMISSION, A 'Lynchian Brexit' Short Film
Varun Ramen and Tom Hancock's short film Transmission, what they have dubbed a 'Lynchian Brexit' themed short film, will have its international premiere at the Fantasia Int'l Film Festival on July 30th in the Celluloid Experiments 2017 program. The filmmakers were kind enough to let us know and direct us towards the trailer. We have also included the BTS video from the film's site
 
Shot on glorious 35mm film, it's an abstraction of our fears over the future of post-Brexit Britain and many western countries that are now adopting protectionist and isolationist policies through manipulation and contempt.
 
If you want to find out more about the story behind Transmission we suggest you visit the film site and specifically read the directors' statement here
 

TRANSMISSION // 35MM SHORT FILM TRAILER from PARALLEL MADNESS on Vimeo.

TRANSMISSION // BEHIND THE SCENES from PARALLEL MADNESS on Vimeo.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
FantasiaTom HancockUKVarun Ramen
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.