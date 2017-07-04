Exclusive Clip: THE MAN IN THE CAMO JACKET, Mike Spears of The Alarm in an Uplifting Doc

XLrator Media is releasing Rull Kendall's documentary Man in the Camo Jacket today on VOD and iTunes. Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip from the doc to share with you today.

MAN IN THE CAMO JACKET is the story of iconic musician Mike Peters of the Welsh rock band The Alarm. The film traces his rise to fame, battles with cancer, and inspiring climb back as he enlists some of the world's top musicians to help save the lives of cancer patients around the globe. Ultimately though, the life he saves may be his own.

Filmed over the course of eight years, the film documents Mike's journeys to the summits of the world's tallest mountains and to the depths of his regular chemotherapy treatments and features one-of-a-kind performances from legendary rock musicians.

MAN IN THE CAMO JACKET won Best Music Documentary at​ ​the 2017​ ​Arizona International Film Festival and the Audience Award for Best Music at the ​2017 Newport Beach Film Festival. Mike Peters was honored with ​the​ ​Humanitarian Award at the​ ​2017​ ​American Documentary Film Festival.