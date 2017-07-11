BROKEN MILE: New Poster For Justin McConnell's Single Take Thriller

Justin McConnell's single take thriller Broken Mile will begin its theatrical run here in Toronto on July 28th. There will also be two select theatrical runs in Portland, OR and San Diego,CA in the States before it goes to VOD/Digital/BD/DVD on August 15th. A new poster has been created in advance of its release.

Director Justin McConnell’s visceral single-take thriller “Broken Mile” will begin it’s international theatrical release in Toronto, Canada on July 28 th , before expanding into USA cinemas August 4th in Portland followed by San Diego August 8th, among others throughout the summer. Indiecan Entertainment will release in director Justin McConnell’s native Canada and Gravitas Ventures will release it in the USA beginning August 15th on VOD/Digital/BD/DVD. “Broken Mile” world premiered at Whistler Film Festival, followed by Toronto’s Canadian Film Festival earlier this spring.

“Broken Mile,” told in pulse pounding real-time and presented as a single unbroken take, follows a drug-addict (Francesco Filice) who awakens to find the woman he is with dead, and must rush to escape the consequences. Along the way he enlists the help of his strong-willed ex-girlfriend (Caleigh Le Grand), and avoids confrontation with the gun-toting figure chasing him (Patrick McFadden).

The film was produced by McConnell’s company Unstable Ground, in association with Pasha Patriki’s 9 Light Entertainment, and executive producer Andrew van den Houten’s (“Jug Face,” “The Ranger”) 79 th & Broadway Entertainment.

“We are excited to bring “Broken Mile” to theatrical audiences, as well as to homes across North America this summer. The audience is in for a character- driven ride” States McConnell.