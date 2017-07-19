2017 FWIFS Award Recipients announced

FWIFS, now in it's fourth season, has quickly become a filmmaker and fan favorite. The Fort Worth Indie Film Showcase just announced their award winners for their 2017 festival.

Highlights of this year's festival included: The Last Beautiful Girl by James Christopher, The Fandango Sisters by José Juan Sauceda, Prepper by Andrew Patterson, Ghost Note by Troy Hart, Red by Branko Tomovic, Elijah’s Ashes by Ryan Barton-Grimley, On the 7th Date by Chris Goodwin and many more.

The goal of the FWIFS is to promote grassroots collaboration between and among filmmakers. It calls attention to the quality work produced within the independent film movement and provides a platform for independent artists to share their work and unique voices, to network and gain encouragement from their peers.

See the complete list of winners on: http://www.fwindie.com/2017-awards/