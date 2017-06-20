Undead Girl Meets Blind Boy In First Images From THE DARK

Director Justin P Lange looks positioned to make a bit of a splach with his debut feature The Dark, a character driven horror tale that aims to put a unique spin on the zombie mythos. Having stayed under the radar throughout production The Dark presented a fifteen minute reel of footage at the Frontieres presented Work In Progress screenings at the Cannes Marche du Films where North American sales rights were picked up by XYZ Films [where I work as head of international acquisitions so, yes, these were effectively snapped up by me, so full disclosure / conflict of interest / do with that what you will] and now a trio of remarkable images have been released to whet the appetite.

The Dark is the story of a murderous, flesh-eating, undead girl who haunts the remote stretch of woods where she was killed. Years later she befriends a kidnapped blind boy who changes her life.

Nadia Alexander and Toby Nichols star as the young leads opposite The Counterfeiters star Karl Markovics.

Check the images below and remember you can click to enlarge!