Sound Design Tutorial: The 5 Five Steps of Audio Post Production:

Sundance-winning film sound mixer reveals the power of dialog editing, sound design, and audio mixing.

https://youtu.be/Jb2RRoEt4_M

The 5 Five Steps of Audio Post Production:

2:20 Sound Editing

3:05 Spotting Session

3:37 Dialog Editing

7:03 Sound Design

11:08 Sound Mixing

Ugo Derouard is a Sound Designer & Supervising Sound Editor and has been successfully working in Hollywood since 2006. Over his career, Ugo has worked with A-List Directors and Music Composers, on Award-winning Films, TV Shows, Commercials and Documentaries since 2002.



Ugo’s work as a Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer has been featured many times at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2012 for the film "The End of Love" featuring Mark Webber & Michael Cera, again in the 2014 “Life After Beth” with Aubrey Plaza as well as the 2015 Grand Jury Winner “SMILF” with Frankie Shaw and Thomas Middleditch.