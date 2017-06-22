MIFF Coverage Superhero Movies Thrillers Anime Dramas How ScreenAnarchy Works
Sound Design Tutorial: The 5 Five Steps of Audio Post Production:

Sven Pape
Sundance-winning film sound mixer reveals the power of dialog editing, sound design, and audio mixing.

The 5 Five Steps of Audio Post Production:
2:20 Sound Editing
3:05 Spotting Session
3:37 Dialog Editing
7:03 Sound Design
11:08 Sound Mixing

Ugo Derouard is a Sound Designer & Supervising Sound Editor and has been successfully working in Hollywood since 2006. Over his career, Ugo has worked with A-List Directors and Music Composers, on Award-winning Films, TV Shows, Commercials and Documentaries since 2002.

Ugo’s work as a Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer has been featured many times at the Sundance Film Festival. In 2012 for the film "The End of Love" featuring Mark Webber & Michael Cera, again in the 2014 “Life After Beth” with Aubrey Plaza as well as the 2015 Grand Jury Winner “SMILF” with Frankie Shaw and Thomas Middleditch.

Screen Anarchy logo
