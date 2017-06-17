Montage Pictures: Eureka Entertainment Unveils Contemporary World Cinema Label

British distributor Eureka! Entertainment has announced the launch of Montage Pictures, a new world cinema sub-label focusing on contemporary works by new and upcoming filmmakers from around the world.

Five titles have been announced so far - Kills on Wheels (2016, Attila Till, Hungary), Strangled (2016, Árpád Sopsits, Hungary), Shirley: Visions of Reality (2013, Gustav Deutsch, Austria), Rescue Under Fire [Zona Hostil] (2017, Adolfo Martínez Pérez, Spain) and Suntan (2016, Argyris Papadimitropoulos, Greece), which recently enjoyed a theatrical run in the UK and will be the label’s debut release, in a dual format (Blu-ray & DVD) edition on 4 September 2017.

Eureka! is already the home of the much-revered Masters of Cinema series, which has showcased a number of contemporary world cinema releases alongside established classics from the likes of Fritz Lang, Billy Wilder, King Hu and many others. Andrew Bujalski’s Computer Chess, Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Creepy and Naomi Kawase’s Sweet Bean have all been given fantastic releases in recent years.

“Montage Pictures will focus on delivering ground-breaking and thought-provoking world cinema from new and upcoming directors,” stated Managing Director Ruth Schofield, “presented with the same level of reverence and respect that has been shown to The Masters of Cinema Series”.

Suffice to say this is excellent news for independent filmmakers everywhere, as well as aficianados of thought-provoking, off-kilter world cinema, and the folks here at ScreenAnarchy can't wait to get stuck into these releases.

About the films:

Suntan is an unpredictable psychological drama, full of suspense and humour, set on a hedonistic Greek Island. Winner: Best International Feature at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

Kills on Wheels is a highly original, darkly comedic and infectious buddy-movie about a wheelchair-bound gang of assassins. Winner: Roger Ebert Award at the Chicago International Film Festival. Strangled is a psycho-thriller based on real-life events, set in the provincial Hungary of the 1960s. Winner: Best Supporting Actress and Best Cinematography at the Hungarian Film Critics Awards.

Shirley: Visions of Reality tells the story of a woman, whose thoughts, emotions and contemplations are brought to life via thirteen of artist Edward Hopper’s paintings. Winner: Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design at the Austrian Film Awards.

Rescue Under Fire follows the crew of a medical helicopter in Afghanistan in 2012, that suffers an accident when helping a joint USA/UN force.