Jackie Chan's THE FOREIGNER Gets Brooding U.S. Poster

Jackie Chan remains as busy as ever. Within the past year, we've seen the Chinese period piece Railroad Tigers and the modern Chinese/Indian fusion Kung Fu Yoga, which both showed him in his familiar guise as a heroic action figure.

The Foreigner promises to show him in a different light, as a man seeking vengeance for his family. Reportedly, it will emphasize the action in the premise; Chan plays a restaurant owner in London whose family is victimized by Irish terrorists. It's based on Stephen Leather's novel The Chinaman (?!), first published in 1992.

Pierce Brosnan, who's done quite a variety of colorful roles since his days as James Bond, is Chan's costar, along with Katie Leung and Tao Liu. Speaking of Bond, Martin Campbell, perhaps best known for Bond installments GoldenEye and Casino Royale, is directing.

The film is scheduled for release this fall -- October 13 in the U.S. The first U.S. poster has now been released, which you can see in full below (via Reddit.) I'm quite intrigued, but I'm an unbridled optimist. What say you?