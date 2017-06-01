BAD GENIUS Actress Named Rising Star Asia Ahead of New York Asian Film Festival

Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying has been selected by the New York Asian Film Festival as this year's recipient of the Screen International Rising Star Asia award.

Chuengcharoensukying, who goes by the more convenient nickname "Aokbab”, stars in the film Bad Genius, directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, the opening film of this year’s festival, which runs from 30 June to 13 July at New York City's Lincoln Center. Aokbab will be presented with her award on the night.