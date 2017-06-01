NYAFF Coverage All Interviews Teaser Trailers International News Documentaries How ScreenAnarchy Works

BAD GENIUS Actress Named Rising Star Asia Ahead of New York Asian Film Festival

Asian Editor; Hong Kong, China (@Marshy00)
Thai actress Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying has been selected by the New York Asian Film Festival as this year's recipient of the Screen International Rising Star Asia award.
 
Chuengcharoensukying, who goes by the more convenient nickname "Aokbab”, stars in the film Bad Genius, directed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, the opening film of this year’s festival, which runs from 30 June to 13 July at New York City's Lincoln Center. Aokbab will be presented with her award on the night.
 
Bad Genius also marks the debut performance by the 21 year old actress. Previous winners of the award include Fumi Nikaido and Jelly Lin. Tickets for this year's festival are available here.
 
