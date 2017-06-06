Sundance Coverage Cult Movies All Reviews Hollywood News Indie Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Art of Brooklyn Film Fest 2017: Exclusive FUTURE '38 Clip - Watch Those Hands!

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Art of Brooklyn Film Fest 2017: Exclusive FUTURE '38 Clip - Watch Those Hands!

Ahead of its New York Premiere at the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival this coming Thursday, June 8, we have an exclusive clip from Future '38.

It won the audience award at the Slamdance Film Festival earlier this year. Here's the official synopsis:

Our modern world through a 1930's lens. Future '38 is a "lost" classic film from 1938. Filmed in blazing early Technicolor, it's the story of a man who must save the world by traveling to the year 2018.

Jamie Greenberg wrote and directed. The cast includes Betty Gilpin, Nick Westrate, Robert John Burke, Ethan Phillips, Sean Young, Tom Riis Farrell, Sophie von Haselberg, Tabitha Holbert and Ilana Becker.

More information is available at the official festival site.


-Gals Are Like Teeter-Totters- from K2 Publicity on Vimeo.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Betty GilpinEthan PhillipsJamie GreenbergNick WestrateRobert John BurkeSean YoungSophie von HaselbergTom Riis Farrell
blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.