Unrestricted View Film Festival announces 2017 award winners
The Unrestricted View Film Festival just announced their award winners for their exciting 2017 edition. The festival is run by filmmakers and celebrates the very best in indie and encourages all aspects of independent film making. This year's fantastic line-up included new work from established and fresh filmmaking talent. Highlights included Untitled by Chris Loizou, The Bench by Mary Mullan, Red by Branko Tomovic, Mile End by Graham Higgins, 6 Love Stories by Michael Dunaway, Search Engines by Russell Brown, Northern Lights by Nick Connor and many other fantastic gems.
Here is the list of this year's award nominees:
Best Feature
UNTITLED (A Film) - Award Winner
Mile End
Dead Certain
What Waits in the Red
Best Foreign Feature
Bookends - Award Winner
Search Engines
White Night
Public Intimacy
Best Short
Mia - Award Winner
Latent
Boris in the Forest
Ken & Carol Lose the Plot
Connie
Goalie
Padlock
Best Foreign Short
Paradise
Croissant
Wanton Boys
The Loudest Silence
Bereavement
NOCEBO
Stone on Stone
Pollution of the Heart - Award Winner
Best Web Series
Mina Murray’s Journal
Hooked
Hyperconnexion
My America - Award Winner
Festival Director’s Choice
What Waits in the Red
Best Director
Chris Loizou (UNTITLED (A Film))
Luciana Canton (Public Intimacy)
Hendrick Faller (Dead Certain) - Award Winner
Graham Higgins (Mile End)
Best Director (Short Film)
Maria Martinez Bayona (Mia)
Connor O’Hare (Infinite) - Award Winner
Ben Hyland (Padlock)
Cat Davies (Connie)
Yolanda Roman (Bereavement)
Toa Stappard (Goalie)
Nicholas Jessup (The Boxer)
Best Actor
Mark Dymond (Untitled (a Film))
Alex Humes (Mile End)
Mark Arnold (Mile End) - Award Winner
Ross Partridge (6 Love Stories)
William Turner Roden (What Waits in the Red)
Best Actress
Kat Espaillat (Bookends)
Anya Korzun (Dead Certain) - Award Winner
Sara Jewell (Shopping Channels)
Katie Quinn (Northern Lights)
Vanessa Stevenson (What Waits in the Red)
Best Actress (Short Film)
Elisa Lasowski (Mia) - Award Winner
Kareemah Maphasa (Sheila)
Camilla Braaksma (Paradise)
Catrin Stewart (Connie)
Laura Lattimore (Head First)
Rhiannon Sommers (Yolk)
Best Actor (Short Film)
Valmike Rampersad (Padlock)
Kevin Kane (Uncle Silas)
Jack Noble (Found)
Nicholas Pinnock (Goalie)
Branko Tomovic (Red) - Award Winner
George MacKay (Infinite)
Best Score
A Hand With a Mind of it’s Own - Award Winner
White Night
Infinite
The Bench
Best Cinematography
Padlock - Award Winner
Latent
Mia
Stone on Stone
Best Editing
Untitled (A Film) - Award Winner
Enter the Cowboy
The Loudest Silence
Found
Best Screenplay
Untitled (A Film)
Mile End
The Wanton Boys
Red - Award Winner
Best Art Direction
Yolk
Padlock
Red
Only Human - Award Winner
Best Make Up/Costume
Yolk - Award Winner
Nocebo
Red
Pollution of the Heart
Enter the Cowboy
Best Documentary
Tales from The Two Puddings - Award Winner
No Human Involved
Breaking Boundaries
Best Short Documentary
Black Dog (Jasper Valentine) - Award Winner
Flask Walk (Michael Stowe)
Every Ghost Has an Orchestra (Shayna Connelly)
You can find the complete program and award nominees & winners on their website: http://www.uvff.co.uk/unrestricted-view-film-festival