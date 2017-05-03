TOP NETWORKERS IN HOLLYWOOD LAUNCH FILM, SCREENWRITING & HORROR FILM CONTEST



The Film Empire Filmmaking and Screenwriting Mentorship Contest with chance to produce horror film

April 22 – MixKnowledgy co-founders Erman Baradi and Brandon Waites produce the follow up to The Film Empire Filmmaking and Screenwriting Mentorship Contests with a Horror Screenwriting Contest allowing the winning screenwriter the chance to co-direct a horror short under the tutelage of leading horror movie creatives.

The Horror Screenwriting Contest grand prize horror writer will not only direct the film alongside Adam Robitel (Insidious: Chapter 4, Netflix's The Taking of Deborah Logan) and develop story with screenwriter Jeff Howard (Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil), but be under the mentorship of cinematographer David A. Armstrong(Saw franchise), cinematographer Pedro Luque (Don't Breathe), editor Jason Ballantine (It 2017), composer Charles Bernstein (A Nightmare on Elm Street), and composer Chris Bacon (Bates Motel).

The upcoming Screenwriting Mentorship Contest invites blossoming screenwriters to win mentorship meetings with the likes of screenwriter Jim Uhls (Fight Club), television writer Aurin Squire (This Is Us), executive producer Declan Baldwin (Manchester by the Sea), writing duo Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek (Mulan 2018) and producer/literary manager Frankie Lindquist of Scooty Woop Elite. Video conferences are the alternative for mentors outside of Los Angeles.

Applicants cannot submit material that have previously been produced or optioned. Applicants must own the rights of the screenplays. Submissions will be done through Film Freeway.

The Film Empire’s current filmmaking mentorship contest allows applicants to vie for a week of over 25 mentor meetings leading to MixKnowledgy’s next LA panel event on July 28th. The purpose is to impart knowledge on the grand prize winner through the entire filmmaking process from development to post, as well as offer winner a guest speaker spot at panel. Mentors include TV producer Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us), executive producer Lauren Selig (Hacksaw Ridge, upcoming Jumanji), Maia Glikman (Sony Pictures Television), executive producer Daniel Levin (Lion), composer Lesley Barber (Manchester by the Sea), agent Matthew Birch (SVP, Agency of the Performing Arts), cinematographer Tobias Schliessler (Beauty and the Beast), producer Joseph Garner (War Dogs, executive at Bradley Cooper's Joint Effort), TV director Joshua Butler (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, The Magicians), editor Dan Liu (The Walking Dead), Kameron Tarlow (development, Hazy Mills Productions), and writer/producer Dana Ledoux Miller (Designated Survivor, Narcos).

