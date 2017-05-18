TMS announces LUPIN THE 3rd - Part 4, the most recognized Japanese animation TV series, will debut on Adult Swim on June 17th.

Los Angeles, CA – May 18th – TMS Entertainment USA announces that the latest installment of the Lupin 3rd
series, LUPIN THE 3rd Part 4, will launch on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 17th. It will appear in the weekly TOONAMI programming block.
LUPIN THE 3rd Part 4 (26 x 30-minute episodes) is the latest series with Lupin trying to outmaneuver MI-6 throughout Italy! The story that began in San Marino will now expand all over Italy as Lupin pursues love and freedom in this exciting new adventure. While Lupin deals with a motley crew of unique characters that come his way, an extraordinary genius that lived centuries ago steps out of history into his life.
Lupin The 3rd is one of the most well-known animated TV series in Japanese history. It debuted fifty years
ago in 1967, as a Japanese Manga series written and illustrated by Monkey Punch. The series follows the escapades of master thief Arsène Lupin III, the grandson of Arsène Lupin, the gentleman thief of Maurice Leblanc's series of novels. The TV series followed in 1971, with the broadcast starting on Japanese TV and became a very popular long airing show.
"Lupin is a cool, comedic, and attractive character; I have watched the show since I was a child. The style has
not changed and it is still my favorite show. We are so excited about launching on Adult Swim to celebrate the 50th anniversary," said Masami Tokunaga, Vice President of TMS USA. "We are planning a lot of marketing activities for Lupin's 50th anniversary, along with this new broadcast and would like to expand Lupin in various ways in the US."
LUPIN THE 3rd Part 2 was on Adult Swim a decade ago. Now Part 4 is here! Get ready for the long awaited return of Lupin and his gang! The English dubbed version is only available on Adult Swim.
The LUPIN THE 3rd Part 4 English subtitled version is on Crunchyroll, video streaming service.
About TMS Entertainment USA:
TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of TMS Entertainment Co., Ltd. (better known as TMS), one of the world's largest and most distinguished animation studios. TMS has won recognition from the
international filmmaking community for its highly-acclaimed animation, pioneering techniques and proud commitment to quality. With a dedicated team of development, production and design executives, TMS's growing reputation is reflected by the versatility, artistry and originality of the programs the company has
produced for international markets worldwide. Established in 1964, TMS has produced more than 100 features, and over 100 TV program series, with a total of 8,000 half hours for global distribution. TMS programs have attained worldwide recognition and TMS will continue to strive for excellence.
TMS website: www.tms-e.com/english/
About Adult Swim: Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is Turner’s network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is basic
cable’s #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes. Turner, a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, animation and young adult multi-platform content for consumers around the world. Turner brands and businesses include CNN/U.S., HLN, CNN International and CNN.com, TBS, TNT, TCM, truTV, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, iStreamPlanet and ELEAGUE.
About Lupin The 3rd: Lupin The 3rd is one of the most recognized animation TV series in Japanese history. It debuted as Manga comic in 1967 and started TV broadcasting in 1971. There are five TV series, totaling 267 episodes, including this newest LUPIN THE 3rd Part 4 (26 x 30-minute episodes). There are 26 feature length TV specials, and several theatrical films. The most recent film in theaters, “GOEMON ISHIKAWA” (2017), focuses on Goemon Ishikawa XIII, a master swordsman whose sword can cut anything.
Get ready for the long awaited return of Lupin and his gang!!
There is a new message from Lupin the Third, but this time, he is not announcing a heist. Instead, it is an invitation to his wedding. He is marrying the young and famous tabloid queen, Rebecca of the wealthy Rosselini conglomerate. Lupin’s true motive behind his nuptials is to steal the Libertas crown, also known as San Marino’s national treasure. The crown can only be seen in public during the marriage ceremony. As Lupin attempts to steal the crown, his arch-nemesis Inspector Zenigata is ready to pounce, having been tipped off about Lupin’s heist.
Meanwhile in Rome, a skilled spy from the English secret service, MI-6, who has been solving variety of unknown incidents around the world, finally manages to corner Lupin. It is revealed that MI-6 has been secretly investigating something known as the ‘Dream of Italy’, which is somehow related to a tragic secret love affair from Rebecca’s past. As Lupin deals with a motley crew of unique characters that come his way, an extraordinary genius that lived centuries ago steps out of history into his life. The story that began in San Marino now expands all over Italy as Lupin pursues love and freedom in this exciting new adventure.
For further information, please contact: TMS Entertainment USA, Inc. Masami Tokunaga E-mail: m-tokunaga@tms-e.co.jp Phone: 818-905-8881
