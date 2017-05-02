THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS Companion EP is available NOW!!

Currently in production, THE RISE OF THE SYNTHS is a documentary about the history and resurgence of synthwave music as told by the people who know it best: the artists. To celebrate what is bound to be an exciting and interesting film, Lakeshore Records has released the first of two planned EP's on Bandcamp. All other digital platforms will have the EP available on May 12.

The album features seven killer, brand new tracks from Voyag3r, Carpenter Brut, Dance with the Dead, OGRE, Mega Drive, Lazerhawk, and Giorgio Moroder & Raney Shockne. $6 is a small price to pay for a companion album, but it could also be considered the soundtrack to your imagination.