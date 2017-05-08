Pretty Packaging: Having A Ball With The PHANTASM Boxset
Fans of Don Coscarelli's Phantasm horror franchise had reason to rejoice in April: both in the US and in the UK, Blu-ray boxsets of the five films were released. Well Go USA did the honors on the West side of the Atlantic, while Arrow Video took on Great Britain two weeks later.
While I haven't exactly been a follower of the series (I've only seen the first one when it was on TV once...) I've always been intrigued by its daft setup and its weird nemesis "The Thin Man". Acquiring a comprehensive Phantasm release was somewhere on my to-do-at-some-point list, so I was very happy with these sets showing up. Being in Europe, I ordered the Arrow set and it looks damn nice. The box is big enough to count as a cube, and contains a replica of the evil Thin Man's feared ball-weapon.
I'm not one for busts and statues normally, but that ball is cool, and Arrow included a decent book so I'm sold. Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!
