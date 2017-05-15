MARLINA THE MURDERER IN FOUR ACTS: Watch The Trailer For Mouly Surya's Cannes Selected Latest

With its sweeping vistas and blade-wieiding protagonist on a roaming quest for justice it's hard not to see Mouly Surya's Marlina The Murderer In Four Acts as some sort of neo-Western with more tha a small tip of the hat to Japanese wandering hero tale Zatoichi. But this story of a woman seeking justice after being raped - coming as it does from a female filmmaker in a very conservative religious nation - clearly has far more going on.

In the deserted hills of an Indonesian island, Marlina, a young widow, is attacked, raped and robbed for her cattle. To defend herself, she kills several men of the gang. Seeking justice, she goes on a journey for empowerment and redemption. But the road is long, especially when the ghost of her headless victim begins to haunt her.

Surya made her debut in 2008 with the sterling Joko Anwar-scripted thriller Fiksi before moving on to the Sundance-selected drama What They Don't Talk About When They Talk About Love. With this third effort she contiinues to broaden her already very diverse palette and the first trailer looks simply fantastic. Take a look below.