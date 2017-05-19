Cannes Coverage Thrillers International Reviews Weird News International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See 29+1 in Cinemas!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia (@HugoOzman)
29+1, starring Chrissie Chau and Joyce Cheng, is the latest film from Hong Kong Cinema’s Fresh New Wave.
 
Kearen Pang makes her debut as a film director with this adaptation of her own play of the same title. She wrote, directed and starred in the original play. 
 
Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers. 
 
For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:
 
1) Like the Magnum Film Facebook page, and
 
2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com
 
29+1 will open in Australian cinemas on May 25 and this competition will close at 3pm on May 23. Good luck!
